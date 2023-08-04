Pres. Water Commission Scrapping Moon Gov’t’s Weir Dismantlement

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Water Commission is scrapping a directive from the Moon Jae-in administration to dismantle weirs on two of the nation's four major rivers.This comes after the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) recently concluded that the previous government's decision was based on a biased evaluation by committee experts selected by a civic group that opposed the Lee Myung-bak administration's four-river project.The presidential commission said errors have been confirmed in the methodology of their decision-making regarding the weir dismantlement and the formation of an authoritative expert-civilian committee.It then recommended scientific usage of the weirs to actively prepare for and respond to droughts, flooding, and water quality issues amid climate change.The Lee government's signature project installed weirs on four major rivers – Geum, Yeongsan, Nakdong and Han – to combat water scarcity, improving water quality and restoring river ecosystems.The Moon government, however, blamed the weirs for worsened water quality and the spread of harmful green tides, deciding in 2021 to dismantle the Sejong Weir on the Geum River and the Juksan Weir on the Yeongsan River following an evaluation by the expert committee.