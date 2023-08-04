Menu Content

Nat'l Security Advisor: Summit to Cover 3-Way Defense Cooperation

Written: 2023-08-04 14:26:57Updated: 2023-08-04 14:45:22

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong says the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will discuss missile defense cooperation, including sharing warning data on North Korean missiles, during their upcoming summit at Camp David.

Cho made the remark to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Friday before boarding a plane for Saudi Arabia to attend multinational peace talks concerning Ukraine.

Stressing that the upcoming summit is diplomatically significant, Cho expressed hope that the gathering will be positive for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region while security cooperation among the three countries is further upgraded.

On the possibility of the three-nation summit becoming a regular gathering, Cho said a consensus is being formed, adding that an outcome is expected to be generated following the leaders’ discussions.

Addressing the possibility that a hotline will be established among the three leaders, Cho said while he does not believe the term “hotline” will be used as it is an outdated expression, the three leaders will certainly discuss ways to boost three-way communication.
