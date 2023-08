Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold additional working-level talks next Monday on follow-up steps to Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.Park Ku-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, announced on Friday during a daily briefing on Japan’s discharge plan that such working-level talks will be held virtually.Previously, officials from the two countries sat down for working-level discussions in Japan last Tuesday as a follow-up to the South Korea-Japan summit held in Lithuania on July 12.The two sides had discussed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s request that Japan include South Korean experts in the water release inspection process, share real-time monitoring data, and suspend the discharge and immediately notify Seoul should a contingency arise, such as excessive radioactive levels in the water.