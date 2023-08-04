Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Dozens Infected with COVID-19 at Scout Jamboree

Written: 2023-08-04 15:09:00Updated: 2023-08-04 15:22:45

Dozens Infected with COVID-19 at Scout Jamboree

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of participants at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea's Saemangeum have become infected with COVID-19 while some have left the campground.

According to organizers on Friday, 28 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the first three days of the event, none of which are serious.

On Thursday alone, 14-hundred-86 participants visited an onsite hospital at the Jamboree venue to treat insect bites, skin rash and heat-related illnesses, while fire authorities in North Jeolla Province confirmed that 25 patients were taken to nearby hospitals, raising the cumulative tally to 63.

More than two attendees, including a leader, reportedly left the Jamboree citing personal reasons which organizers declined to disclose while adding that there has been no collective withdrawal.

One official of the organizing committee promised to maintain a hygienic camp environment, including in bathrooms and shower stalls, by increasing the cleaning staff.

Meanwhile on Friday, President Yoon Suk Yeol approved six-point-nine billion won in emergency funds to provide support to the Jamboree after he earlier called for an infinite provision of air-conditioned buses and freezer trucks to supply cool drinking water as well as medical supplies and better quality meals.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >