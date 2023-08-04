Dozens Infected with COVID-19 at Scout Jamboree

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of participants at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea's Saemangeum have become infected with COVID-19 while some have left the campground.According to organizers on Friday, 28 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the first three days of the event, none of which are serious.On Thursday alone, 14-hundred-86 participants visited an onsite hospital at the Jamboree venue to treat insect bites, skin rash and heat-related illnesses, while fire authorities in North Jeolla Province confirmed that 25 patients were taken to nearby hospitals, raising the cumulative tally to 63.More than two attendees, including a leader, reportedly left the Jamboree citing personal reasons which organizers declined to disclose while adding that there has been no collective withdrawal.One official of the organizing committee promised to maintain a hygienic camp environment, including in bathrooms and shower stalls, by increasing the cleaning staff.Meanwhile on Friday, President Yoon Suk Yeol approved six-point-nine billion won in emergency funds to provide support to the Jamboree after he earlier called for an infinite provision of air-conditioned buses and freezer trucks to supply cool drinking water as well as medical supplies and better quality meals.