PM Han Vows Gov't Support for Jamboree; Organizers Pledge More Doctors, Cooling Buses

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged that the South Korean government will ensure the health and safety of more than 40-thousand participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree under way in Saemangeum, Buan County.As an increasing number of embassies reached out to address concerns over their young nationals taking part in the event, the prime minister told reporters at a briefing at the Jamboree press center on Friday, all government agencies will work closely with North Jeolla Province and the World Organization of the Scout Movement to ensure timely supply and assistance.Meanwhile President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday approved six-point-nine billion won in emergency funds to provide additional support for the Jamboree. Interior Minister Lee Sang Min will be on site at the campsite through August 6 to oversee matter.Jamboree organizers plan to deploy 230 air-conditioned "cooling" buses to provide respite for the campers, and five buses equipped with beds will serve as a rest area.They plan to beef up their onsite medical staff of 176 to some 300, including 75 doctors and 170 nurses.Organizers have also suspended outdoor activities that expose participants to the blistering heat.One official noted that 170 of 173 programs are temporarily suspended with the other three being indoor events and that schedules have been adjusted so that Scouts can engage in fellowship activities and programs linked with local communities during the free time.An additional eleven air conditioners and ten power generators will be installed at the clinics while ten more vehicles are also on standby to drive participants back to the campsite after treatment.In a bid to address queries and concerns from overseas, the foreign ministry set up a task force to better communicate with foreign governments and missions.The ministry said Friday the around-the-clock task force, led by second vice foreign minister Oh Young-ju, will support communication between Jamboree organizers and the foreign diplomatic corps to address concerns related to the youth camp event.The team on Friday invited a delegation representing 23 nations to brief them on measures being taken by the Seoul government with plans for an additional briefing next week.