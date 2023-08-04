Police to Respond Sternly to Threats in Wake of Stabbing Spree

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A stabbing spree in a department store in Bundang on Thursday that was preceded by a vehicular assault has ignited alarm among the South Korean public. The national police agency has responded by promising to implement measures to ensure that such attacks do not become more prevalent.Tom McCarthy has more.Report: A rampage with a car and knife on Thursday that resulted in 14 injuries has prompted the national police chief to announce that operations will begin to ensure public safety.National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said in an emergency statement on Friday that his force will begin carrying out selective searches of suspicious individuals in a bid to prevent another attack.[Sound bite: Yoon Hee-keun, Commissioner General, Korean National Police Agency(Korean-English)]“The police will mobilize the full force and step up patrols at public places frequented by citizens. We will also conduct selective checks and searches in accordance with legal procedures when individuals are suspected of suspicious behavior or possession of a weapon. We ask for the public's understanding and cooperation.”He also said that his officers have been authorized to use force up to and including the discharge of firearms to neutralize threats.[Sound bite: Yoon Hee-keun, Commissioner General, Korean National Police“The police will not hesitate to use warranted physical force such as firearms and Tasers against crimes involving lethal weapons. Law enforcement will be carried out by placing top priority on public safety and actively applying immunity reserved for police officers.”On Thursday, the police apprehended a 22-year-old suspect who drove into pedestrians with his car before carrying out a stabbing spree inside the AK Plaza department store connected to Seohyeon subway station.That attack came a mere two weeks after a fatal knifing in Seoul’s Sillim area that resulted in one death, with online threats of similar attacks abounding in the meantime, which the commissioner general also addressed.[Sound bite: Yoon Hee-keun, Commissioner General, Korean National Police“The police will also sternly respond to, with no exception, fake news and irresponsible and reckless online threats of copycat crimes.”The police said that 15 threats were confirmed just a day after the police vowed to take action against such posts on Thursday, which mentioned various locations in Seoul from Jamsil and Gangnam to Yongsan, where the presidential office is located.The two posters responsible for threats following the Sillim attack have been apprehended, with the police continuing to track some 23 other posters of similar online messages.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.