Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has set up a task force to increase communication with foreign diplomatic missions over concerns such as the heat wave unfolding at the ongoing World Scout Jamboree.The ministry said Friday the task force will support communication between Jamboree organizers and the foreign diplomatic corps to address concerns related to the youth camp event.The task force is led by second vice foreign minister Oh Young-ju and will operate around the clock.The team on Friday invited a delegation representing 23 nations to brief them on measures being taken by the Seoul government with plans for an additional briefing next week.Speaking to reporters earlier, a ministry official said that concerns voiced by foreign embassies are being swiftly conveyed to the organizers and corresponding measures taken by organizers are also shared with diplomats at the same time.