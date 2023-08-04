LH Requests Police Probe into 74 Firms over Poor Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) has requested a police investigation into companies related to poor construction of parking garages at 15 public apartment complexes.LH said Friday that it has asked the police to look into 74 firms connected to the design, construction and supervision of the complexes and related officials.The corporation initially had a list of 40 firms to refer to police but the number increased after deciding to also include those responsible for supervision.LH believes that the companies likely violated a number of housing and construction laws, marked by design errors, shoddy construction and poor oversight.Also, the employment of retired officials from LH at many of the firms has raised speculations of favoritism and preferential treatment.Separately, LH is also conducting its own internal inspection and plans to introduce a "one-strike" rule to prevent companies responsible for faulty construction from ever taking part in future LH projects.The latest revelation involves weak or no structural reinforcement in basement parking lots at apartment complexes built with flat plates.Meanwhile the ruling People Power Party held a related task force meeting on Friday and vowed to improve laws and regulations so that violators and substandard builders in the future will have to close business once and for all.