Photo : YONHAP News

China on Friday executed a South Korean man who was sentenced to death for selling a large amount of drugs, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.It's the first time in nine years since 2014 that China has enforced capital punishment on a South Korean inmate.The ministry expressed regret over the execution, acknowledging that Beijing notified Seoul in advance through diplomatic channels. The ministry added that it had requested several times for China to reconsider or stay the execution on humanitarian grounds.The man was convicted on charges of trying to sell five kilograms of methamphetamine in China. Under Chinese law, smuggling, sale, transport or production of over 50 grams of meth or heroin or over one kilogram of opium carries the death penalty, life in prison or over 15 years behind bars.