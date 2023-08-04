Probe Finds Deceased Teacher Struggled to Guide Students with Behavioral Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint investigation by education authorities into the apparent suicide of an elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho district last month has found that the teacher experienced difficulties in dealing with her class students.The education ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Friday announced findings of their joint probe that began on July 24.Citing testimony of coworkers, officials said the teacher received several phone calls from parents relating to a classroom incident where one student suffered a scar on the forehead using a pencil while trying to stop another student from pinching his or her bag with the pencil.The teacher reportedly told colleagues that she was nervous about how the parents knew her phone number.The probe found that she had difficulties with students with behavioral issues from the start of the semester and also struggled with heavy workload.The family of the deceased has slammed the findings as "nothing new" and a repetition of previous results, and expressed disappointment, according to an interview with Yonhap news agency.