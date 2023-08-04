Menu Content

Rep. Youn Kwan-suk Arrested in DP Bribery Scandal

Written: 2023-08-05 11:39:11Updated: 2023-08-05 14:52:00

Rep. Youn Kwan-suk Arrested in DP Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawmaker has been arrested in connection to a bribery scandal surrounding the main opposition Democratic Party's 2021 leadership election.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued a prosecution-requested arrest warrant for Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, citing a risk of evidence tampering.

This marks the first arrest of an incumbent lawmaker since the investigation began in April.

The court, however, denied a warrant for Rep. Lee Sung-man, also up on similar charges. Both lawmakers, now independent, quit the Democratic Party after the scandal first broke.

Youn is accused of distributing cash envelopes totaling some 60 million won, or 45-thousand U.S. dollars, to 20 DP lawmakers to help elect Song Young-gil as party chair in the 2021 vote.

Lee is accused of delivering ten million won in cash to Kang Rae-gu, another key figure in the case, to be distributed among Song's campaign officials, and also receiving one of the cash envelopes given by Youn.

The prosecution previously requested warrants for the two legislators in May, but they were automatically dismissed after the National Assembly voted against a motion supporting the move. Warrants were re-requested earlier this week and Youn's arrest was possible this time without a parliamentary vote as the National Assembly is not in session.
