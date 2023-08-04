Arrest Warrant Sought for Extradited Sewol Owner's Son over Embezzlement

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has filed for a warrant to arrest Yoo Hyuk-kee, a central figure in the scandal surrounding the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster who was extradited from the U.S. nine years after the tragedy.The Incheon District Prosecutors Office said they made the warrant request on Friday on embezzlement charges after Yoo was taken into custody earlier in the day.Yoo is the second son of the late Yoo Byung-eun, whose family controlled the Chonghaejin Marine Company, the operator of the Sewol ferry.He is accused of embezzling and funneling some 25 billion won into his personal account or overseas corporations in collusion with his father's close aides.The amount has dwindled from an earlier estimate of 55-point-nine billion won in misappropriated funds in line with an extradition treaty signed with the U.S. which requires consent from U.S. authorities in order to indict Yoo on additional crimes.Prosecutors believe the family contributed to the maritime disaster which killed more than 300 people by embezzling money that should have been used for safety measures on the ferry.They also believe that Yoo is essentially the heir to his father’s religious and business empire and has command over the group's business affiliates.The justice ministry had requested his extradition from the U.S. and he arrived in the country on Friday as the last of four people to be brought home after fleeing abroad following the Sewol sinking.The Incheon District Court will review the warrant request at 2 p.m. Saturday.