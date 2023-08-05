Jamboree to Continue Despite Pullouts by UK, U.S., Others

Photo : YONHAP News

World Scout Jamboree organizers have decided to continue with the events in South Korea's Saemangeum despite early pullouts by the UK, U.S., Belgian and Singaporean contingents due to the scorching weather.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told reporters at a briefing on Saturday afternoon that the Jamboree will continue, and that improvements are under way to ensure the health and safety of the nearly 43-thousand participants from 153 countries.Still, he acknowledged that it is not enough and added that government agencies will consult with the World Organization of the Scout Movement, and join with municipalities, private companies and hospitals to provide better experience and cultural programs at the gathering.Organizers had been mulling on whether to continue with the Jamboree proceedings following decisions by various contingents to leave early.Lou Paulsen, a senior official of the U.S. contingent, told Yonhap news agency on Saturday that due to scorching weather, U.S. Scouts will move to Camp Humphreys, an American military base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, the following day.British Scouts also began packing up from the massive campsite around noon Saturday. They reportedly made reservations at multiple hotels in Seoul, according to hotel insiders. They are expected to stay there until the embassy helps arrange return flights to the UK.The British team sent the largest number of participants, nearly 45-hundred, to the Jamboree.