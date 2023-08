Photo : KBS News

Typhoon Khanun is expected to move north toward the East Sea around Wednesday after passing through Japan.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecasts the sixth typhoon of the year to make landfall on the Japanese island of Kyushu on Wednesday and immediately head northward in the direction of the East Sea.If the KMA's projected path is correct, its influence will reach Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces and Ulleung Island and Dokdo islets.Ulleung and Dokdo will see heavy rainstorms as the eye of the typhoon draws near while downpours are expected in east coast areas.Khanun, ​the Thai word for "jackfruit," is predicted to maintain medium-level strength as it travels north, packing maximum wind speeds of 32 meters per second.The KMA has also issued caution regarding safety in coastal regions as high waves will continue even before next week.