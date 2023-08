Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline and diesel prices have risen for the fourth consecutive week.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at pumps nationwide rose 39-point-five won to one-thousand-638-point-eight won per liter in the first week of August.The average price of diesel also jumped, climbing 39-point-six won to one-thousand-451-point-four won per liter.This week, South Korea's benchmark Dubai crude rose one dollar 50 cents to reach 85 dollars 40 cents a barrel.The agency attributed the rise in global oil prices to Saudi Arabia's extension of crude oil cuts, Russia's reduction in oil exports, and airstrikes by Russia on Ukraine's grain export port.