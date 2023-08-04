PM: Jamboree to Continue as Scheduled until Aug. 12

Photo : YONHAP News

Organizers of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea's Saemangeum have decided to continue with the event as scheduled through August 12, despite pullouts by several countries due to extreme heat.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told reporters of the decision at a briefing Saturday at the Jamboree press center. The PM said organizers will consult with the World Organization of the Scout Movement, and join with municipalities, to offer various programs in regions other than Saemangeum as a respite from the steamy weather.He said the government will provide transportation costs and other support for Scouts engaging in activities elsewhere.Han also said improvements are underway regarding shower facilities and other amenities on campgrounds. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that it is not enough and that the government will join with private companies and hospitals to ensure the health and safety of the nearly 43-thousand participants from 153 countries.He said over 700 personnel will be mobilized to maintain cleanliness on the venue and that 104 more air-conditioned "cooling" buses have also been deployed and canopies and shaded areas installed.More than 230 air-conditioned "cooling" buses, bumped up from an initial 130, have been stationed near the campsite to serve as rest areas for the campers.The government and organizers are reaching out to boost the onsite medical staff of 176 to some 300, including 75 doctors and 170 nurses, and many of them have arrived at the campsite.Meanwhile, daytime highs in Buan County stood at around 35 degrees Celsius, or 95 degrees in Fahrenheit.