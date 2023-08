Photo : YONHAP News

One of the victims of last week’s stabbing rampage died on Sunday.According to Gyeonggi Nambu Police Station, a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at around 2 a.m. Sunday at a hospital, four days after she was seriously injured by a vehicle that rammed into a pedestrian walkway near Seohyeon Station in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.Last Thursday, the culprit, only identified by his surname Choi, rammed his vehicle into five pedestrians at around 6 p.m. and stabbed nine passersby inside a department store in the area.The casualties of the attack are now 13 injured and one killed, as one of the victims died, with police adding a murder charge.The Suwon District Court issued a warrant to formally arrest the 22-year-old suspect on Saturday on charges of attempted murder.Choi reportedly claimed that he committed the crime because he wanted to let the world know of a certain group that was stalking and trying to kill him.