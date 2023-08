Photo : YONHAP News

More than 90 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far at the campsite in the Saemangeum area of the World Scout Jamboree.According to North Jeolla Province on Sunday, a total of 92 cases – 82 foreigners and ten South Koreans – were reported within the campsite between July 29 and Saturday.Of the total, 79 were placed at temporary facilities for COVID-19 patients, while ten returned home.Concerns about the further spread are rising, with 64 cases reported on Friday and Saturday.A provincial government official said that they swiftly conduct a test on people who show symptoms, and confirmed cases are either sent home or to temporary facilities for COVID-19 patients.The jamboree is scheduled to run until August 12.