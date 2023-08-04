Germany, Sweden Scouts Decide to Stay in Jamboree

Photo : YONHAP News

German and Swedish Scouts have decided to stay in Saemangeum for the ongoing World Scout Jamboree after major countries decided to pull out early.Germany, which has sent about 22-hundred Scouts, said in a statement on Saturday that although things had not proceeded as expected in the first few days, they are not considering leaving the jamboree at the moment.The contingents from the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium and Singapore decided to depart a week ahead of schedule due to the scorching weather.The German team said that it is reporting problems in health protection, hygiene and food supply to the organizing committee, and many officials and volunteers are trying to find solutions, adding that improvements are being made swiftly in many aspects.Sweden also said in a notice on Friday that it will continue to participate in the event, saying that the jamboree is a unique experience for the participants and that they only get one chance to participate in the jamboree, and a pullout would deprive the young people of that opportunity.The Swedish scout delegation added that thanks to the significant increase in supplies by the Korean government, progress is being made every day in the right direction.