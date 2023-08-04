N. Korean Leader Inspects Major Arms Factories

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly gave field guidance at major arms factories last week and stressed efforts to modernize weapons to prepare for war.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, Kim conducted a three-day inspection of major arms factories between Thursday and Saturday, including those that produce shells of large-caliber multiple rocket launchers.During the visit, Kim reportedly learned about the implementation of the key goals of the party’s policy on the munitions industry and set for the direction of national defense and economic projects.Kim stressed that it is the most important and urgent matter in making war preparations to modernize small arms to be carried by the North’s frontline units and other units in line with the changed aspects of war.Kim also inspected production lines of engines for strategic cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, where he reportedly called for increasing production capacities and steadily increasing the performance and reliability of the engines.Kim's field guidance at major arms factories came as South Korea and the United States plan to hold their annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise this month.