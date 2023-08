Photo : YONHAP News

The K-Pop concert scheduled to be held on Sunday night at the Saemangeum campsite of the World Scout Jamboree has been postponed to Friday for concerns over safety and the scorching heat.Gender Equality and Family Minister Kim Hyun-sook, the co-chair of the jamboree organizing committee, announced the postponement on Sunday, saying that the event will be held on Friday, when the closing ceremony will be held.Kim said that the venue will be decided later, adding that the government is trying to select a proper venue so that the participants can enjoy the event in a safe and pleasant environment.Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, another co-chair of the jamboree organizing committee, said that the government is currently reviewing two places."K-Pop Super Live" was initially scheduled to be held on the outdoor stage at the Saemangeum campsite at 8 p.m. on Sunday, featuring K-pop stars such as IVE.