Kimchi Exports Top $80 Mln in First Half to Post Surplus

South Korea's exports of kimchi surpassed 80 million dollars in the first half of the year to post a surplus.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs released the data on Sunday along with a comprehensive plan to promote the kimchi industry for the period of 2023 to 2027.According to the data, the nation’s kimchi exports came to 81 million dollars in the first six months of this year, up four-point-eight percent from a year earlier. It marks an increase of 20-point-three percent from previous years.The trade balance also turned to black this year with a surplus of one-point-seven million dollars, up from a deficit of seven-point-five million dollars the previous year.The turnaround is attributed to a rise in exports to the United States and the European Union in spite of a decline in shipments to Chinese-speaking countries.Under the circumstances, the ministry has set the target of reaching 300 million dollars in kimchi exports by 2027, more than double the figure for last year at 141 million dollars.