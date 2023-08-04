Japanese Media Reports Fukushima Release Could Start Late August

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government is reportedly considering beginning the discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea as early as late August.According to Japan’s Yomiuri and Asahi newspapers on Monday, Tokyo believes the discharge should begin before September 1, when bottom trawling fishing is scheduled to start in Fukushima.It marks the first time that Japanese media outlets reported specific timing for the discharge quoting multiple Japanese officials.The exact timing is likely to be decided at a Cabinet meeting after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the United States on August 18.Kishida will reportedly hold separate bilateral meetings with the two leaders to explain the safety of the discharge and seek their understanding.He also plans to meet with officials from his country’s national fisheries federation to pitch the government’s plan to discharge the radioactive water.