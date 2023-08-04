N. Jeolla Scouts Leaving Jamboree over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean contingent at the World Scout Jamboree said on Sunday that it will pull out from the event after criticizing organizers for mishandling an alleged sex crime at the campsite.Kim Tae-yeon, the head of the Korea Scout Association’s North Jeolla Province Council, said in a press conference that a male Thai supervisor in his 30s or 40s entered a women’s shower room last Wednesday, adding that there were about 100 witnesses.Kim said that the supervisor followed a female captain inside, but he lied after being caught at the scene, saying he came in to take a shower.Kim said that the incident was reported to the organizing committee and the police, but even after several days, there has been no action taken nor any protection or separation measures for the victims.Kim said that the contingent, comprising about 80 members, decided to pull out of the event after the alleged perpetrator was merely given a warning and permitted to remain at the campground.The Jamboree organizing committee also held a press conference on Sunday and said the World Organization of the Scout Movement conducted an investigation immediately after the incident was reported last Wednesday but determined it was not serious and just gave him a warning.The committee added, however, that it will take strong measures along with the police if necessary.