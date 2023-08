Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean conductor Yoon Han-kyeol won the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award, one of the most prestigious prizes for young conductors.The jury announced the winner on Sunday during a ceremony at the main auditorium of the Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg, Austria.In the final round, Yoon conducted an hourlong program, which included Mendelssohn's "Symphony Number 3 in A minor, Opus 56,” with a performance that the jury described as charismatic, thoroughly prepared and technically superior.The two other finalists, Vitali Alekseenok from Belarus and Tobias Wögerer from Austria, conducted on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.Yoon, the youngest winner of the Neeme Järvi Prize at the 2019 Gstaad Menuhin Festival, has worked as an assistant conductor at the Nürnberg State Theatre, the Grand Théâtre de Genève and the Heidenheim Opera Festival.