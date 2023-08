Photo : KBS News

Amid the sweltering heat nationwide with the heat index hitting 35 degrees Celsius, heavy rains have pounded eastern parts of Gangwon Province since Sunday.According to regional weather authorities, precipitation of 305-point-five millimeters were reported from the Ganseong area of Goseong County as of 7 a.m. Monday, 121-point-six millimeters in Sokcho, and 92-point-one millimeters in North Gangneung.Dozens of homes and roads were inundated in Ganseong, while soil erosion was reported in two locations.With heavy rain advisories in place, the Korea Meteorological Administration called for caution, forecasting rains of up to 100 millimeters per hour in eastern Gangwon through Tuesday.Showers of up to 60 millimeters are also expected along the northern coast of North Gyeongsang Province.