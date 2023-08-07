Jamboree Organizers Plan Response to Typhoon Khanun’s Possible Pass

Photo : YONHAP News

The organizing committee of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in southwestern Saemangeum is preparing for Typhoon Khanun, which is advancing northward towards the Korean Peninsula.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts the typhoon to make landfall with a maximum wind speed of up to 43 meters per second on Thursday, after reaching waters south-southwest from Busan.The revised trajectory has sparked concerns of flooding and drainage problems at the campgrounds as the storm begins to affect the peninsula from Wednesday.According to the jamboree organizing committee's disaster response manual, it is required to open communication with related ministries and agencies when weather advisories are in place and evacuate participants to public indoor facilities when warnings are issued.Gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook said the government is set to announce its preventive and response steps Monday afternoon, adding that there will be additional measures aside from the establishment of over 340 evacuation facilities near the campgrounds.