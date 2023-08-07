Jamboree Participant Accused of Misconduct Separated from Victim

Photo : YONHAP News

A male Thai participant of the 25th World Scout Jamboree accused of sexual misconduct at the campsite in southwestern Saemangeum has been separated from the victim.Gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook, who is a co-chair of the organizing committee, said on Monday that she was briefed that the man was isolated after apologizing to the victim on the phone, adding that a supplementary investigation has been launched.On Sunday, some 80 members of the Korea Scout Association's North Jeolla Province Council pulled out of the event, criticizing organizers for an insufficient response after the Thai supervisor entered a women's shower room last Wednesday.The World Organization of the Scout Movement, which conducted an investigation immediately after the incident was reported, determined it was not serious and merely issued a warning.According to police on Sunday, a Thai supervisor was caught taking a shower in a women's shower stall.Choi Chang-haeng, the secretary general of the organizing committee, said the man remains on the campgrounds while a police investigation is under way.