Photo : YONHAP News

Electricity demand is forecast to hit this year's peak on Monday and Tuesday amid the prolonged heat wave nationwide.According to the energy ministry, in consideration of the latest weather forecasts, power demand is estimated to reach a high of 92-point-nine gigawatts on both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.The peak demand last summer was 93 gigawatts, and 91-point-nine gigawatts in 2021.The current supply capacity stands at 104 gigawatts with the resumption of operations at the Hanbit Two nuclear reactor on Sunday after an automatic halt last month.The ministry expects reserve power of over eleven gigawatts, within the "normal" range, more than double the four-point-five that prompts an alert.