Police Refer 2 Ex-Spy Chiefs to Prosecution over Unjust Hiring

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have referred two former spy chiefs from the Moon Jae-in administration to the prosecution over allegations of unjust hiring.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that it had sent the cases of former National Intelligence Service(NIS) directors Suh Hoon and Park Jie-won on charges of violating the agency’s governing law on July 31 without pre-trial detention.The police suspect that Suh and Park wrongfully intervened to hire people close to them at the Institute for National Security Strategy under the NIS.In August 2017, Suh allegedly changed hiring regulations to ensure that an underqualified candidate identified by the surname Cho who had worked in former President Moon's election camp was employed as the institute's head of research planning.Cho, who was later promoted to the deputy position at the institute, is under investigation by the prosecution for causing financial losses at the institute after unlawfully using its office space for personal reasons and misappropriating its funds.In August 2020, Park allegedly pushed for the employment of two former aides as researchers at the institute without the required recommendations, application reviews and interviews.