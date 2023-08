Photo : YONHAP News

The World Organization of the Scout Movement announced that all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree will depart from the venue in with Typhoon Khanun forecast to travel past the region later this week.On its website on Monday, the organization said it has received confirmation from the South Korean government that details will soon be provided on the departure plans and the venues that will host participants.It urgently called on Seoul to expedite the relocation and to provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries.Amid the scorching heat, the contingents from Britain, the United States and Singapore had earlier pulled out from the campground.