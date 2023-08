Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon ordered the prosecution to apply self-defense to the use of force by the police during situations that may threaten public safety.The minister gave the order on Monday in the wake of recent stabbing rampages in Seoul's Sillim area and the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam, which together have resulted in at least two deaths and over a dozen injuries.Han contended that law enforcement has been deterred from using all necessary measures in subduing suspects due to past cases in which they faced criminal punishment for assault.Arguing that such precedents could hamper immediate arrest of criminals, he urged the prosecution to actively review the matter.Earlier, Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun ordered the active use of firearms and Tasers by officers when responding to attacks involving weapons.