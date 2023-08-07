Jamboree to Leave Saemangeum Campsite amid Typhoon Woes

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree will depart from the main campsite in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province due to the expected landfall of Typhoon Khanun later this week. Police are making preparations for the early departure, including measures to ensure the safety of participants.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The World Organization of the Scout Movement has announced that all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree will depart from the venue in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province with Typhoon Khanun forecast to travel past the region later this week.On its website on Monday, the organization said it has received confirmation from the South Korean government that details will soon be provided on the departure plans and the venues that will host participants.It urgently called on Seoul to expedite the relocation and to provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries.The government expects participants to start leaving the campsite from Tuesday morning.A police official said measures will be implemented to ensure the safe transportation of participants in line with related manuals once the Jamboree’s organizers finalize the details of the departure.President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on vacation, was briefed by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and interior minister Lee Sang-min earlier in the day on a contingency plan for the Jamboree, an indication that the remainder of events could take place in the Seoul metro area.The government is reportedly considering accommodating participants in university dormitories, training facilities of both public and private firms as well as local government-owned gymnasiums.The government is also considering holding a K-pop concert scheduled for the event’s penultimate day on Friday at a large stadium in the Seoul area instead of Jeonju World Cup Stadium.The concert was originally planned for last Sunday at the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Saemangeum but was moved back to Friday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.