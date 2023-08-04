Yoon Reviews Contingency Plan for Jamboree as Typhoon Approaches

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and top officials discussed a contingency plan to possibly hold the remaining World Scout Jamboree events in Seoul and elsewhere amid the forecasted landfall of Typhoon Khanun on the Korean Peninsula later this week.Yoon's press secretary Kim Eun-hye said that the president was briefed on the plan by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min earlier in the day.As the typhoon is expected to change course and impact the peninsula, President Yoon has been discussing a backup plan with related ministers since Sunday to ensure the safety of Jamboree participants, according to Kim.She said such a plan may involve the possible relocation of the Scouts and the remaining programs to Seoul and the wider capital area.The government is reportedly reviewing plans to disperse the attendees in college dormitories, corporate training centers and local gymnasiums around the Seoul metropolitan area and North Jeolla Province.The global scouting event under way in Saemangeum in the North Jeolla county of Buan has been grappling with a number of issues, including the extreme weather, that drove the U.S. and U.K. contingents to leave the campsite.