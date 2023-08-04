Police Investigating 187 Threats of Copycat Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are investigating 187 online threats of copycat crimes posted across the country as of 7 a.m. Monday following recent stabbing attacks in the capital region.The National Police Agency said that 59 individuals have been apprehended and are being booked for the threats, half of whom were teens and most claiming that their posts were merely pranks.The police and prosecution said on Sunday that they will actively apply all relevant charges, including making threats and plotting murder as well as interfering with the execution of public duties.In a Monday press briefing, one police official said that for premeditation charges to stick, there must be a specified target and a preparation process that involves tools for the crime among other steps.Regarding the punishment of teens, the official said that education authorities and schools will alert youngsters that they can be severely punished for posting such threats and that related education will be stepped up.