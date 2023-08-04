Further Easing of Virus Curbs Postponed amid COVID-19 Surge

Photo : YONHAP News

The recent spike in COVID-19 infections nationwide has prompted authorities to postpone the intended easing of quarantine regulations.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters on Monday, the daily average COVID-19 tally for the past week came in at 50-thousand-388, up ten-point-seven percent from the previous week's average of about 45-thousand-500, to rise for the sixth consecutive week.More than 60-thousand cases were registered last Wednesday, the first time the threshold has been reached since January, just past the height of the winter resurgence.In light of the recent surge, the government has decided to postpone the plan to ease the remaining antivirus curbs.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced on Monday that the original plan to downgrade the infectious disease level of COVID-19 to the lower Class Four and lift all mask mandates at hospitals on Wednesday has been delayed.The KDCA said that further monitoring is needed as daily infections have been rising for the sixth week despite a decline in hospitalizations and fatalities.The agency planned to lowered the designation of COVID-19 from the current Class Two with tuberculosis, measles and cholera to the lowest level on par with the seasonal flu.