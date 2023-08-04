S. Korea Finishes 2023 World Archery Championships With Just 2 Gold Medals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea finished the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships with just two gold medals amid poor performance in women’s recurve events.Team Korea’s An San, Kang Chae-young and Lim Si-hyeon all failed to make it past the quarterfinals on the final day of the championships on Sunday.The last time South Korean archers failed to win a single medal in women’s individual recurve events was in the 2011 World Archery Championships held in Turin, Italy.The latest failure came after South Korea lost to Indonesia in the round of 16 in the women’s recurve team event.For the first time since 1979, when South Korea first began to compete in the world championships, Team Korea has failed to win any medal in women’s recurve events, both individual and team.South Korea finished the Berlin championships with a gold medal in the recurve mixed team and in the men’s recurve team events.It also won bronze in the women's team compound, which isn't an Olympic discipline.