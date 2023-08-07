Menu Content

Gov't Says Jamboree Participants to be Relocated to Seoul and Other Regions from Tues.

Written: 2023-08-07 16:14:28Updated: 2023-08-07 18:53:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says all participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree will be relocated from Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, to the Seoul metro area and other regions, starting from Tuesday, with Typhoon Khanun forecast to travel past the region later this week.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Monday that it relayed the plan to the World Organization of the Scout Movement, adding that it is closely communicating with the organization for the safe transfer of the participants. 

A ministry official said the government is in the process of selecting sites where the participants will be relocated, citing that the size of participants is large. 

The ministry’s announcement comes hours after the World Organization of the Scout Movement said on its website that it received confirmation from the South Korean government that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants from the campsite in Saemangeum.
