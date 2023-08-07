Gov't to Evacuate Jamboree Participants from 10 a.m. Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from 10 a.m. Tuesday, participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree will evacuate the campsite in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province with Typhoon Khanun forecast to travel past the region later this week.Vice minister for disaster and safety management Kim Sung-ho revealed the emergency evacuation plan on Monday.He said the plan was drawn up a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed government agencies to devise measures as the event was likely to face glitches in operations with the typhoon forecast to pass through the North Jeolla Province.According to Kim, the evacuation plan took into consideration concerns and requests from the World Organization of the Scout Movement and the delegations of participating countries.Kim said some one-thousand buses will be mobilized to evacuate some 36-thousand participants from 156 countries.According to the minister, the buses will be assigned by country and they will be equipped with interpreters to aid communication.He emphasized that with cooperation from local governments across the country, the government will provide comfortable and safe lodging to all participants by actively securing educational facilities of administrative organizations and in the private sector mainly in the Seoul metro area.