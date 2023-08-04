Police Reveal Identity of Suspect of Bundang Stabbing Rampage

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have disclosed the identity of a man accused of killing one woman and wounding 13 others with vehicular attack followed by a stabbing rampage last Thursday in the Bundang District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Monday identified the suspect as 22-year-old Choi Won-jong and disclosed a photo of his driver’s license and a photo taken at the time he was apprehended.The police agency made public the suspect’s identity following deliberations by a review committee.The committee, consisting of seven police officers and outside experts, said it decided to disclose the suspect's identity in light of the gravity and cruelty of the crime as well as sufficient evidence, as it cited that the suspect killed one person and attempted to murder others using his vehicle and a weapon at a public place.The committee said the decision was also made in consideration of public interest, including the effect of preventing similar crimes.Choi was said to have agreed to having his mug shot taken but refused to disclose it.Choi is accused of killing a woman in her 60s and wounding 13 others after driving his car on the sidewalk in an apparently deliberate attempt to hit pedestrians before attacking people with a weapon inside a department store linked to Bundang's Seohyeon subway station last Thursday.