Yoon Orders Emergency Task Force for Jamboree Contingency Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the formation of an emergency task force to carry out a contingency plan for the World Scout Jamboree as participants are set to depart from the campsite in Saemangeum to the capital area due to a looming typhoon.According to presidential secretary Kim Eun-hye, President Yoon instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to thoroughly implement a contingency plan for the Scouts.The Jamboree emergency response team, headed by the prime minister, comprises the ministers of finance, education, foreign affairs, land and transport, culture and tourism, gender equality and family, health and welfare, defense and industry.The presidential secretary said that the chiefs of police, fire authorities, the weather agency and the North Jeolla Province governor also joined the team.Yoon ordered them to make every effort for smooth transportation, accommodation, and cultural programs for the Scouts in the capital area.