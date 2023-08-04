Yoon to Chair Defense Innovation Committee on Last Day of Vacation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will preside over a meeting of the national defense innovation committee at the Yongsan presidential office on Tuesday, the last day of his weeklong summer vacation.Although officially on leave, the president appears to be returning to work with the meeting, the second official schedule item during his holiday after attending the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Seamangeum, North Jeolla Province last Wednesday, the first day of the vacation.Throughout the holiday, Yoon has received briefings and reports from his aides and issued orders in response to the extreme heat wave at the Jamboree campsite and the recent stabbing rampage.On Tuesday, the president is also expected to check the government’s preparedness for Typhoon Khanun, which is projected to reach the Korean Peninsula on Thursday.From Wednesday after his summer holiday week, Yoon is expected to prepare for his trilateral summit with the leaders of the United States and Japan at Camp David next Friday.