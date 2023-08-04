Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea Logs Current Account Surplus for Second Month in June

Written: 2023-08-08 08:48:54Updated: 2023-08-08 08:56:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s current account balance posted a surplus for the second consecutive month in June on the back of a trade surplus and increased dividend payments from overseas.

According to tentative data by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's current account balance logged a surplus of five-point-87 billion U.S. dollars in June to remain in the black for a second month.

The balance was positive by one-point-93 billion dollars in May after reversing from a deficit of 790 million dollars a month earlier.

The balance of goods posted a surplus of three-point-98 billion dollars in June, coming in positive for the third consecutive month.

Exports slipped nine-point-three percent on-year in June, the tenth straight month of decline since September of last year, while imports fell ten-point-two percent on-year.

The balance of services also marked a shortfall of two-point-61 billion dollars, with the travel balance logging a deficit of one-point-28 billion dollars.

