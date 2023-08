Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has reaffirmed its condemnation of North Korea’s continued provocations and repeated calls on the regime to engage in dialogue.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued the position on Monday during a press briefing when asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s intentions in relation to his recent inspection of major arms factories.Miller said that he would not attempt to explain Kim’s behavior, but added that the U.S. condemns the North’s missile launches in recent weeks and its pursuit of nuclear weapons.The spokesperson said that despite Washington’s hope that Pyongyang will engage in dialogue, it is not showing any willingness.Miller also said that the U.S. has explicitly expressed concerns about the close cooperation between Russia and North Korea and will continue to do so while maintaining all related sanctions.