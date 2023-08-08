Jamboree Participants Relocating to 8 Cities, Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

Participants of the World Scout Jamboree currently taking place in North Jeolla Province will relocate to Seoul and seven other cities and provinces before the expected landfall of Typhoon Khanun on Thursday.According to the Jamboree organizing committee on Tuesday, 36-thousand Scouts from 156 countries will leave the Saemangeum campgrounds and head for Seoul as well as the Gyeonggi, North and South Chungcheong, and North Jeolla provinces using over one-thousand buses.The government has secured accommodation at 66 locations in Gyeonggi, 18 in South Chungcheong, 17 in Seoul, eight in Incheon, seven in North Chungcheong and six in Daejeon.Gyeonggi Province will host the most with 18-thousand Scouts, followed by Chungcheong with some six-thousand and Seoul with about three-thousand.About four-thousand Scouts from North Jeolla will stay at the campsite and participate in the remaining Jamboree programs.Police will escort the buses transporting the Scouts, with traffic controls at entrances to highways and major locations in and around the campsite.