Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s power demand reached the highest level this summer as major industries returned to work from summer vacation.According to the Korea Power Exchange, the maximum power demand marked a record high 93-point-615 gigawatts as of 5 p.m. Monday, topping the previous record of 92-point-99 gigawatts logged on July 7 of last year.Although the record usage actually exceeded the industry ministry’s earlier estimate of 92-point-nine gigawatts, the nation’s power capacity remained stable at 104-point-three gigawatts, with the reserve ratio standing at eleven-point-four percent at peak demand.The Korea Power Exchange expects the demand to remain high until Wednesday before slightly declining after Thursday, when Typhoon Khanun is expected to reach the country.