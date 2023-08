Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to return to work on the last day of his weeklong summer vacation on Tuesday to check up on the relocation of the 25th World Scout Jamboree due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun and other response measures.A high-level presidential official told Yonhap News Agency that the top office plans to monitor safety preparations for the year's sixth typhoon that is forecast to hit the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, two days prior to the closing of the Jamboree event.Following Yoon's order to form an emergency task force to carry out a contingency plan for the Scouts amid the heat wave and incoming typhoon, evacuation from the southwestern Saemangeum area to Seoul and seven others cities and provinces has begun.The president is also scheduled to preside over a meeting of the national defense innovation committee later on Tuesday.