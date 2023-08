Photo : YONHAP News

More than 36-thousand participants of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum have begun to evacuate to eight different regions amid safety concerns sparked by the incoming Typhoon Khanun.The Scouts began boarding over one-thousand vehicles as they started the departure Tuesday morning, heading to eight cities and provinces where most will stay in university dormitories and training centers for public officials and corporations.Many are relocating to Seoul and the provinces of Gyeonggi and Chungcheong, while around five-thousand Scouts will be moved to facilities within North Jeolla Province.Police have issued its highest emergency order to escort the Scouts during the relocation with traffic control and to patrol their new accommodations.Major traffic inconvenience is forecast for Friday, when the Scouts are expected to gather in Seoul for a K-pop concert and the closing ceremony before returning to their lodging.