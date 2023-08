Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the dispersion of World Scout Jamboree participants from the Saemangeum campground due to the approaching Typhoon Khanun is not a suspension of the event but part of active crisis management to guarantee their safety.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Han said the relocation of the Scouts was decided in accordance with the Jamboree disaster and emergency response plan, before pledging all-out efforts to bring the event to a successful conclusion.The prime minister then ordered the interior ministry to organize a disaster management system that can adapt to climate change.He urged public officials in charge of disaster-related duties to become more proactive and active in fulfilling their roles.