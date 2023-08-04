Current Account Posts Surplus for Second Consecutive Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has logged a current account surplus for the second straight month in June. Despite concerns over a "recession-type surplus" caused simply by a steeper decline in imports than exports, the Bank of Korea remains optimistic, saying that export conditions will improve moving forward.Lee Seung-jae reports.Report: South Korea logged a current account surplus for the second consecutive month in June, thanks to higher exports of automobiles, ships and machinery, as well as increased dividend payments from overseas.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, South Korea’s current account surplus reached seven-point-seven trillion won, or five-point-87 billion U.S. dollars. The latest figure also marked the highest account surplus in a year.Despite a surplus of two-point-44 billion dollars in the cumulative current account balance in the first half of 2023, the total was just one-tenth of that reported in the first half of 2022.Individually, the goods account rose to three-point-98 billion dollars, showing a surplus for three straight months since April.The primary income balance, which indicates the wages of foreign workers and dividend payments from overseas, showed a surplus of four-point-85 billion dollars.However, with overseas traveling increasing, the service balance deficit widened further by two-point-02 billion dollars from a year earlier.Other data showed that while semiconductor prices remain weak, exports of such goods have been steadily recovering, while the impact of falling energy import prices have been significant.While economists have raised concerns over a trend of a "recession-type surplus" in which imports have decreased more than exports, the central bank believes it’s just a temporary phenomenon.In regards to the country’s economic outlook for the second half, the Bank of Korea says uncertainties remain high over external conditions such as an improvement in the IT sector and the pace of economic recovery in China.Lee Seung-jae, KBS World Radio News.